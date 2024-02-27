100-Word Insight: Vijaypal Singh Tomar’s Big U-turn

By Sagar Satapathy

Just two days ago, BJP’s Odisha Co-Incharge Vijaypal Singh Tomar had exuded confidence that BJP would go alone in Odisha and win 80 assembly and 16-18 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

On the same day Pandian did not rule out any alliance and sought more time to comment on it.

Two days later, Tomar softened his stand, did not rule out BJP-BJD alliance and put the ball in Centre’s court, raising eyebrows and leaving state leaders and Karyakartas confused.

The alliance rumours have gathered pace. Speculations are rife. But, only a few people at the top know what’s happening.

