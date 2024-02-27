4 Astronauts selected for Gaganyaan Space Voyage

TNI Bureau: As many as four astronauts have been selected for the Gaganyaan Mission, planned for 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today revealed their names.

The four astronauts who have been selected for the country’s maiden human space flight mission are – Prashanth Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla.

Modi revealed the names during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvanathapuram on February 27 (Tuesday). He also presented the ‘wings’ for the Gaganyaan programme to the astronauts.

The PM today unveiled the ‘Indian Astronaut Logo’ and awarded the ‘Astronaut Wings’ to the four IAF Astronauts.

Each of them was shortlisted through a rigorous selection process and has been undergoing training in various aspects of space flight, initially in Russia, and later at the Astronaut Training Facility established by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru.

It is to be noted here that the Gaganyaan Mission is India’s first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres.