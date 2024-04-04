Odisha Govt declares Holidays on Voting Days

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government employees will get holidays on voting days to exercise their franchise in the upcoming general elections which is to be held in four phases in the State.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department department has issued a notification in this regard.

“The Government of Odisha have been pleased to declare holiday for the employees of the State Government Offices and Magisterial Courts (Executive) on 13th May, 2024 (Monday), 20th May, 2024 (Monday), 25th May, 2024 (Saturday) and 1st June, 2024 (Saturday) for the offices located within the Parliamentary Constituencies and Assembly Segments coming within those Parliamentary Constituencies in order to enable the employees to exercise their franchise”, the notification states.