Mohan Majhi to attend India Steel 2025 Conference in Mumbai

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi has left for Mumbai to attend the India Steel 2025 Conference. The Odisha Delegation will host “State Roundtable: Odisha– Focusing on Expanding Steel Production and Raw Material Supply”. India’s top steel producers including Tata Steel, JSPL, JSW, SAIL, AM/NS, will attend the session.

