100-Word Insight: Pradeep Panigrahi gets Justice

Tormented, tortured, harassed, maligned and jailed by the system and some vindictive officials, Pradeep Panigrahi continued to fight and emerged victorious today. Not only he was framed, but also his daughter’s personal life got ruined in the process. The regime change ensured justice to him.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Those who know about the cases and how things were unfolded, had no doubts that it was a personal vendetta against Pradeep Panigrahi, who later got people’s mandate despite all the character assassination and slander campaign.

Those who conspired against Pradeep Panigrahi and made all attempts to finish him and family, should not be spared.