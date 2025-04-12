100-Word Insight: Stage Set for Panchayat Bypolls in Odisha

For the first time after the 2024 general elections, Odisha will witness a mini battle to fill up 1,134 vacant posts in Panchayati Raj Institutions.

They include 5 Zilla Parishad Members, 41 Panchayat Samiti Members, 45 Sarpanches, 272 Ward Members and 771 wards which were recently de-reserved after failing to get any nominations in reserved categories in 2022.

State Election Commission will take a decision on Bypolls dates after receiving the final electoral roll on May 9. The bypolls will be a test of strength for BJP, BJD and Congress. It will prove which party is connected to the ground.