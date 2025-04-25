TNI Morning News Headlines – April 25, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi doubles uniform allowance, duty incentives for police personnel ranging from constables to inspectors.
➡️Orissa High Court has imposed 10,000 fine on a petitioner who claimed to have been wrongfully impersonated as a Padma Shri awardee.
➡️Odisha’s public sector companies contribute over Rs 205 crore in dividends.
➡️Pakistan refuses to handover BSF Constable PK Singh, captured by Pakistani Rangers at Ferozpur Border.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu departs for Vatican City to attend the State Funeral of Pope Francis.
➡️House that is allegedly linked to a terrorist involved in the Pahalgam terror attack has been destroyed.
➡️Pakistan army opens fire across LoC, India responds effectively.
➡️Social Activist Medha Patkar arrested in Delhi in a defamation case filed by Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena.
➡️Supreme Court rejects Punjab govt’s plea challenging SAD leader Majithia’s bail in drugs case.
➡️Landslides leave 1,000 tourists stranded in North Sikkim.
➡️Voting begins in high-stakes JNUSU Elections.
➡️Following the Pahalgam terror attack, UN calls for restraint from India, Pakistan following Pahalgam attack.
Comments are closed.