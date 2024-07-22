TNI Morning News Headlines – July 22, 2024

➡️ First session of the 17th Odisha Assembly to begin today.
➡️Padma Shri Awardee Kamala Pujari’s last rites conducted with full state honours honours.
➡️Kanwariyas throng Shiva Temples across Odisha to offer prayers on the first Monday of the holy month of ‘Shravan’.
➡️Jajpur: Several Kanwariyas injured in a bus mishap on NH-20 near Chandipur late last night.
➡️AICC approves dissolution of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), its President, Office-bearers, Executive Committee, District/Block/Mandal Congress Committees and all other departments/cells.
➡️Major terror attack on Army picket; Soldier injured in terrorist firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.
Related Posts
➡️PM Modi to visit Drass on July 26 to mark 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
➡️Monsoon Session of the Parliament starts today.
➡️Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table the pre-budget document in Parliament, a day ahead of the Budget presentation.
➡️FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2023-24 in Lok Sabha at 1 pm and in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm, Budget 2024-25 tomorrow.
➡️Over 4,500 Indian students have so far returned from the unrest-hit Bangladesh.
➡️BCCI will provide Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.
➡️US President Joe Biden drops out of the Presidential Election race. US President Joe Biden extends support to Kamala Harris’s nomination for the Presidential Election race.
Comments are closed.