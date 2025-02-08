100-Word Insight: BJP fulfills Delhi Dreams

TNI Bureau: The long wait of 27 years is over for BJP. What they lost due to the onion crisis 27 years ago, won back by shattering a “Sheeshmahal”. BJP dethroned Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP and captured Delhi in style with a massive mandate.

As evident now, BJP is set to win 45-48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. AAP will have to content with 22-25 seats while Congress made a hattrick of ZEROs. “Corruption”, “Poor Governance” and above all “Sheeshmahal” narrative worked well in Delhi Polls.

Stalwarts Arvind Kejriwal, and Manish Sisodia have lost their respective seats, a reflection of people’s anger.