100-Word Insight: Jay Smiles; gives Credit to PM Modi

TNI Bureau: Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, who was in charge of Delhi and managed and monitored BJP’s election campaign, is a happy man today. He helped fulfill Modi and Shah’s Delhi dreams in style. When Jay took over, locals leaders thought it would be impossible to defeat AAP.

However, tabled turned quickly in the last 2 months, and BJP regained power after a long gap of 27 years. Although he worked hard, Baijayant gave all credit to PM Modi’s leadership and workers in Delhi.

Many had written Jay off in politics. But, he emerged stronger in national politics with this pleasant Delhi win.