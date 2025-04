BJD stands with Centre on Fight against Terrorism

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) threw its weight behind the Centre on the issue of Pahalgam Terror Attack and National Security.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra attended the all-party meeting and conveyed Naveen Patnaik’s message for full cooperation and support to the Government on the issues pertaining to national security.