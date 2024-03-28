YouTuber Monalisa Bhadra and Husband surrender before police

TNI Bureau: Popular YouTuber from Jajpur district, Monalisa Bhadra along with her husband Badrinarayan Bhadra surrendered at the Jajpur Road Forest Department office.

The couple was accused of illegally keeping wild animals including monkey and posting videos and photos on different social media platforms.

According to reports, the YouTuber was reprimanded by the forest department repeatedly. However, she repeatedly violated the rules even after informing the forest department in writing that she would not do so.

It is alleged that the YouTuber even went outside the State with the monkey. After this, a complaint was filed against her and the Forest Department officials led by ranger Jyoti Ranjan Mohapatra conducted a raid at her house at Jahala village of Beruda panchayat of the district on March 24. However, the couple absconded before the raid team reached their residence.

Today, both of them surrendered before the forest department.