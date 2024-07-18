100-Word Insight: IAS Roopa Roshan Sahoo Stays in Charge

While her departure from the CMO was obvious following the regime change, Senior IAS Roopa Roshan Sahoo has been ‘rewarded’ for her efforts towards tribal welfare – whether SC/ST Department or Special Development Council (SDC).

Roopa Roshan, who was earlier holding additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary of SC & ST and Minority & Backward Classes departments, will remain in charge of those again.

While several other IAS and IPS officers of BJD regime, have been shunted from CMO and got punishment roles, Roopa Roshan Sahoo managed to stick to her favourite assignments, with her experience and knowledge in the social sphere.