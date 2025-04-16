TNI Morning News Headlines – April 16, 2025

➡️Ministry of MSME is organising the “PM Vishwakarma and National SC-ST Hub Conclave” at the Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Baripada, Mayurbhanj.
➡️Odisha Government to fill 1,353 vacant teaching posts in Universities under the new amendment.
➡️Regional Science Centre (RSC) in Bhubaneswar, popularly known as Science Park to launch India’s first ‘Knowledge on Sphere’ system.
➡️Odisha Vigilance raids properties of Ramachandra Satpathy, Assistant Executive Engineer of Athmallik Block in Angul district.
➡️The organisational election of BJD is going on.
➡️Election Commission of India (ECI) has started preparation for the upcoming elections in Bihar.
➡️Gurugram: 23 held for duping people of Rs 32.8 crore across India.
➡️Two hardcore Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh.
➡️India, other G4 members reject proposals to allocate UNSC seats on religious basis.
➡️Punjab win 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 after defeating Madhya Pradesh 4-1.
➡️Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in Indian Premier League match in Mullanpur.
➡️Sensex declines 165.3 points to 76,569.59 in early trade; Nifty dips 51.55 points to 23,277.
➡️Rupee rises 24 paise to 85.56 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status after the university refused to accept major policy changes ordered by the White House.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolts Afghanistan.
➡️China appoints new top international trade negotiator amid tariff tensions with US.
