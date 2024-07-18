BJP to hold State Executive Committee Meet in Puri

TNI Bureau: Odisha BJP’s two day extended executive committee meeting is scheduled to be held in Puri on July 19 and 20.

The current political situation, various welfare schemes of the central and state governments will be discussed in detail and the future strategy will be prepared in the executive meeting.

➡️ The executive meeting will be held under the chairmanship of State President Manmohan Samal.

➡️ National President of the BJP, JP Nadda will attend the extended State executive committee meeting of the party.

➡️ The State office-bearers’ meeting will be held tomorrow morning. Regional in-charge Sunil Bansal, state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and co-in-charge Lata Usendi will also attend the meeting.

➡️ Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CMs, all Ministers, MLAs and MPs including Union Ministers from the State, election coordinators for Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, district Presidents and secretaries, functionaries of all morchas and all members of the State executive committee will be present at the meeting.