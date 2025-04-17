Shaktikanta Das, P K Mishra to visit Odisha

TNI Bureau: Two Top Odia bureaucrats in PMO, will visit Odisha.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 7.55 pm today while Principal Secretary to the PM- 2 P K Mishra will visit Odisha tomorrow.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will offer prayers at Maa Tarini Temple, Ghatgaon on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that PK Mishra, a retired IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to the PM. Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has also been appointed the second Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.