Odisha Minister gives Thumbs Up to ‘Aahar’ Scheme

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government will continue the ‘Aahar’ scheme as poor people like to take food in Aahaar Kendra, informed H&UD Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra after visiting Aahaar Kendra at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar today.

He acknowledged that Aahar scheme is benefitting the poor. However, the State Government may consider a name change, the Minister added.

Odisha Government under the then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched ‘Aahar’ scheme in 2015 to provide meals at Rs 5 to the urban poor.

Aahar Yojana is a food subsidisation program run by the Ministry of Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Co-operation, Government of Odisha. This initiative has been termed a populist measure.