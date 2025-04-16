TNI Evening News Headlines – April 16, 2025

➡️Indian Railways have successfully completed a 4,185-metre-long tunnel project of Khordha Road–Balangir rail line. The tunnel project is the longest in the Sate.
➡️Odisha Government will soon launch a call centre-based facility for transportation of bodies from hospitals.
➡️ED raids multiple cities, including Sambalpur, in Mahadev online betting app money laundering probe.
➡️Dharmagarh: Kalampur Block Chairperson Moti Bihari loses no-trust vote.
➡️Jatra Artist Union in Odisha has announced its support for Nari Panda.
➡️Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav visits Odisha.
➡️West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate Digha’s Jagannath Temple on April 30, preparations in full swing.
➡️Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has recommended name of Justice B.R. Gavai as his successor.
➡️Gujarat Government hikes 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state Govt employees.
➡️Former RAW Chief Dulat alleges Farooq Abdullah supported Article 370 move privately, sparks Jammu & Kashmir political row.
➡️US Vice President JD Vance to visit India next week; will hold meeting with PM Modi.
➡️China now faces up to 245% retaliatory tariff: White House.
