TNI Evening News Headlines – April 17, 2025

➡️Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari announces projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore; inaugurates and lays foundation stones for 19 projects covering 154 km.
➡️Odisha’s highways to be transformed into American standards, said Nitin Gadkari.
➡️Naveen Patnaik files nomination papers for 9th time for the post of BJD President.
➡️Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has sanctioned a proposal to increase the monthly pay for Special Striking Force personnel from Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000.
➡️Nepali student death issue raised in Parliament, MEA says appropriate action will be taken against KIIT University.
➡️India, China making preparations to resume Mansarovar Yatra. Working closely with Belgium for Mehul Choksi’s extradition to India, informed Randhir Jaiswal from External Affairs.
➡️Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of dog breeder S. Satish, who claimed to own a Rs 50 crore canine, in Bengaluru.
➡️Waqf Act row: Centre assures SC of no new appointments or de-notification of existing Waqf properties till the next date of hearing on May 5.
➡️A delegation of the Dawoodi Bohra community met PM Modi today to thank him for the Waqf Amendment Act.
➡️PM Modi to inaugurate India Steel 2025 event in Mumbai on April 24.
➡️Sourav Kothari crowned IBSF World Billiards champion after beating Pankaj Advani.
