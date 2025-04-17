TNI Morning News Headlines – April 17, 2025

➡️Former CM and BJD President Naveen Patnaik pays tributes to ex-Odisha CM Biju Patnaik on his death anniversary.
➡️Two notorious criminals injured in a police encounter in the Indranipatna area of Choudwar in Cuttack.
➡️IAS, OAS officers in Odisha to give free coaching classes to UPSC civil services aspirants from next session.
➡️Odisha has secured the top position in India under the Lakhpati Didi initiative.
➡️Odisha Government forms Traffic and Road Safety wing, announces 20 cyber police stations.
➡️Apollo Green Energy Ltd to invest Rs 4,500 crore in Odisha for renewable energy, creating 3,000 jobs.
➡️Supreme Court to resume hearing petitions challenging constitutional validity of Waqf Amendment Bill today.
➡️Madhya Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends 86th Central Reserve Police Force Day Celebration in Neemuch.
➡️Naxalism will be eliminated from country by March 31, 2026, and CRPF will play crucial role in it: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
➡️CBI searches at residence of ex-AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak.
➡️14 held by Chhattisgarh police for betting via Mahadev app.
➡️BCCI removed assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and some other support staff members after disappointing Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.
➡️Sensex declines 362 points to 76,682.29 in early trade; Nifty down 129.75 points to 23,307.45.
➡️Rupee rises 11 paise to 85.53 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US President Donald Trump hosts Easter prayer service dinner at White House, Washington, DC.
