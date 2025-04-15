TNI Morning News Headlines – April 15, 2025

➡️2-year-old baby boy, who was kidnapped from his visually impaired mother near Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar rescued from Balasore on Tuesday.
➡️A statue of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was set on fire by unidentified individuals on Tuesday morning at Block Chowk in Patnagarh NAC in Balangir district.
➡️No fishing along Odisha coast for 61 days starting today.
➡️Journalist, YouTuber arrested after man framed in false rape case ends life in Kendrapara district.
➡️2 killed, 10 critical after a DJ vehicle comes in contact with 11 KV wire during a religious procession in Bhadrak.
➡️Odisha announces free residential UPSC coaching for 200 aspirants for 2025-26 session.
➡️ED summons Robert Vadra for questioning in land deal case.
➡️Trial runs of Vande Bharat train conducted on Katra-Sangaldan link of Jammu – Kashmir.
➡️TTV Dhinakaran’s party, O Panneerselvam part of NDA even before AIADMK re-joined alliance.
➡️NASA sacks Indian-origin DEI chief Neela Rajendra following Trump’s executive order.
Comments are closed.