Nitin Gadkari unveils NH projects worth over Rs 4,000 Cr in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday unveiled 19 National Highway projects worth Rs 4,137 crore in Odisha. A total of 105 km of roads will be constructed.

As a part of these projects, new roads will be built and existing roads will be widened in Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Nayagarh districts.

Gadkari laid the foundation stones for four bridges worth Rs 427 crore which will be built on the Berhampur-Gopalpur and Rourkela-Biramitrapur highways.

He also announced the Centre’s approval for the Capital Region Ring Road – from Rameswaram in Khordha to Tangi in Cuttack at Rs 7,000 crore, second Ranchi–Sambalpur corridor at Rs 8,000 crore, Talcher–Kamakhyanagar section 41 km of NH-149 and NH-53, constructed at a cost of Rs 800 crore.

Gadkari also announced that six-laning of the Bhubaneswar-Puri road has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.