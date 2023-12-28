TNI Morning News Headlines – December 28, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Invitation to deities and religious institutions across India are underway in view of the inaugural ceremony of Puri Shrimandira Parikrama Project, slated to be held on 17th January, 2024.
➡️3 new Covid-19 cases detected in Odisha, taking the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the State to 8.
➡️Locals observe 12hr bandh in Barpali under Bargarh district protesting inclusion of town in proposed Padampur district.
➡️Over 20 students injured as picnic bus hits truck in Odisha’s Keonjhar.
➡️Notorious criminal Raghu Biswal sustained bullet injuries in an encounter with the Mancheswar Police in Bhubaneswar, late last night.
➡️Odisha Government decided to restructure the Ayurvedic Medical Service and Homeopathic Medical Service cadres in the state and revise their pay structures.
➡️International tennis player from Odisha Debasis Sahoo received the prestigious 31st Ekalabya Puraskar for the year 2023 for his outstanding achievements in the sport.
➡️West Bengal Government will adopt technology used by the ISRO for maintaining surveillance at the Gangasagar Mela to be held in South 24 Parganas district next month.
➡️Tamil superstar and DMDK Chief Captain Vijayakanth passes away at a hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was on ventilatory support after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 71.
➡️12 dead, over dozen critically injured as bus catches fire in MP’s Guna district.
➡️Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge unfurls the party flag at AICC HQ in Delhi on the party’s 139th Foundation Day celebration event.
➡️Market soars to new heights: Sensex, Nifty surge in opening rally.
➡️Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.28 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announces that it has destroyed 3 tunnel shafts in the area of Gaza City’s Rantisi Children’s Hospital.
➡️External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday. President Putin invites PM Modi to visit Russia.
