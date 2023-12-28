TNI Morning News Headlines – December 28, 2023

➡️3 new Covid-19 cases detected in Odisha, taking the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the State to 8.
➡️Locals observe 12hr bandh in Barpali under Bargarh district protesting inclusion of town in proposed Padampur district.
➡️Invitation to deities and religious institutions across India are underway in view of the inaugural ceremony of Puri Shrimandira Parikrama Project, slated to be held on 17th January, 2024.
➡️Over 20 students injured as picnic bus hits truck in Odisha’s Keonjhar.
➡️Notorious criminal Raghu Biswal sustained bullet injuries in an encounter with the Mancheswar Police in Bhubaneswar, late last night.
➡️Odisha Government decided to restructure the Ayurvedic Medical Service and Homeopathic Medical Service cadres in the state and revise their pay structures.
➡️International tennis player from Odisha Debasis Sahoo received the prestigious 31st Ekalabya Puraskar for the year 2023 for his outstanding achievements in the sport.
➡️West Bengal Government will adopt technology used by the ISRO for maintaining surveillance at the Gangasagar Mela to be held in South 24 Parganas district next month.
➡️Tamil superstar and DMDK Chief Captain Vijayakanth passes away at a hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was on ventilatory support after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 71.
