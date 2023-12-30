100-Word Insight: Fresh Twist to Battle of Sambalpur

While Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gave a clear signal that he is going to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Sambalpur, BJD has gone on a mission mode to ensure his defeat.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Aftermath Pandian’s direct attack on Dharmendra, things have changed in Odisha Politics. On a day when Dharmendra visited Sambalpur with Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, BJD has deployed Media Strategist Manas Mangaraj as the Observer of Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The party has also appointed former Journalist Goutam Budha Das as the Observer of Deogarh District. BJD expects the duo to checkmate Dharmendra, which remains a herculean task.