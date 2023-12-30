TNI Morning News Headlines – December 30, 2023

➡️ Preparations underway by cultural artists in Ayodhya as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. Will lay foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore.