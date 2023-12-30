TNI Morning News Headlines – December 30, 2023

➡️Republic Day Parade 2024: Odisha tableau model sported the Raghurajpur craft village and messages of women empowerment sent to the selection panel.
➡️Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal is set to retire on December 31.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal for creation of a new post of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) for Padampur in Bargarh District.
➡️Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 399 posts under Odisha Civil Services (Group-A and Group-B) in the state.
➡️Dr. Manorama Mohanty was appointed as the Head of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.
➡️Odisha Government promoted 17 IAS officers to the Selection Grade in Level-13 of Pay Matrix in IAS with effect from New Year.
➡️Preparations underway by cultural artists in Ayodhya as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. Will lay foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore.
➡️Security tightened, 5,000 cops to ensure security during PM Modi’s visit to Ayodhya.
➡️Ayodhya Airport completed in record time of 20 months: Airport Authority Chairman.
➡️Ministry of Home Affairs declared Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa a terrorist.
➡️DMDK founder Vijayakanth’s funeral conducted with full state honours in Chennai.
➡️Indian-origin couple, who headed a tech firm in the US, was found dead.
➡️Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc completes 650 wickets in international cricket.
➡️Pakistan denies handing over Hafiz Saeed, says there’s no bilateral extradition treaty with India.
