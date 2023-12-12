100-Word Insight: End of ‘VRS’ Era in Hindi Heartland

While BJP has stunned the political pundits, journalists and everyone else by choosing 3 new faces as the Chief Ministers of the States which they won recently, it also virtually put an end to regional political career of VRS.

VRS stands for Voluntary Retirement Scheme. It also stands for Vasundhara (Raje), Raman (Singh) and Shivraj (Singh Chouhan). The troika that dominated the political scene of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, had to make way for new faces.

While Raman Singh will have to be content with the post of Assembly Speaker, fate of Shivraj and Vasundhara is not yet known.