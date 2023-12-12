Newborn Baby Girl Rescued Alive from Open Borewell in Odisha

TNI Bureau: A newborn girl child has been rescued alive from an open borewell after 8 hours of gruelling efforts by the rescue team in Odisha’s Sambalpur district today.

The baby had fallen into a 20 to 25 feet borewell in Rengali of the district. However, it was not known under what circumstances the child went there. It’s suspected that the baby girl was dumped by someone as nobody staked any claims on her yet.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness over the safe rescue and has said, ‘ it’s a matter of great relief. I wish a long life for the baby. May God bless her. Jai Jagannath ‘

The Chief Minister has also congratulated the rescue teams – the ODRAF, Fire Services district administration police, medical team and praised their coordinated efforts. He said, ‘ I am happy that the entire state machinery is working with the guiding principle ‘Every life is precious.’