100-Word Insight: Empathy, Ethics, Morality – A Myth

Supporting and celebrating the bigwigs in power, and ignoring the plight of common people – that’s what happening since ages. Media is no exception.

We stand by the Owners, Editors, Senior Officials, but never think about the journalists who find themselves at the receiving end always. They are often targeted by the Owners, Editors, Seniors and even the system.

The influential owners, who cry foul invoking empathy, ethics and morality when attacked, tend to forget what they keep doing with their staff and others over the years.

The real victims languish in misery and penury as nobody stands by them.