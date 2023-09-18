Primary School Teachers’ Protest in Odisha Put on Hold

TNI Bureau: The Primary school teachers’ protest has been put on hold, informed the Nikhil Utkal Primary School Teachers’ Federation, Secretary General, Charulata Mohapatra on Monday.

Odisha Government on Monday held a discussion with agitating primary school teachers and appealed them to withdraw their ongoing protest.

The school and mass education department has been directed to examine their demands and take appropriate action in the coming days.

Following Government’s appeal and assurance, Primary school teachers hold their protest from today.

Over 1.30 lakh primary school teachers have been staging protests since September 8, demanding abolition of the contractual appointment system, hike in grade pay and restoration of the old pension scheme.