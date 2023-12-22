100-Word Insight: Central BJP adopts ‘Wait & Watch’ Strategy for Odisha

By Sagar Satapathy

While the ‘Kamiya Jani’ controversy has taken Odisha by storm and drew the attention of people across the country, Central BJP remains non-committal and continues to adopt a ‘wait and watch’ policy.

Related Posts

100-Word Insight: BJD dares BJP IT Cell in Odisha

100-Word Insight: Social Media War Heats Up in Odisha

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

During the meeting with BJP’s National President JP Nadda, Odisha BJP MLAs got no concrete assurance for a tough fight. Rather, they were asked to keep focussing on public outreach.

The central BJP may take a decision on Odisha by December end or January 15. It would be interesting to see what stand they take on Odisha, a state where they have not been able to grow significantly.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.