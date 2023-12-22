Manmohan Samal to join Odisha BJP MLAs in Delhi; to meet Shah

TNI Bureau: Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manmohan Samal will join the state party MLAs in Delhi today.

According to reports, Samal will meet the legislators at Odisha Bhawan to discuss several issues pertaining to the party in the state.

Samal will then meet Union Minister Amit Shah, probably along with the MLAs to discuss mostly regarding the party’s strategy in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly polls in Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The MLAs met BJP’s National President JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.