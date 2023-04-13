100-Word Edit: Yogi puts Gangsters on Notice

It’s no secret that Mafias, Gangsters and Bahubalis called the shots in Uttar Pradesh for long during the tenure of Mulayam/Akhilesh and Mayawati. They enjoyed the political patronage from both Samajwadi Party and BSP. However, things changed drastically after 2017 when Yogi Adityanath became the CM.

With a strong resolve to end Mafia Raj in UP, Yogi Government has encountered 183 criminals since 2017, triggering panic among the mafia. With the unprecedented crackdown on Atiq Ahmed gang and elimination of his son Asad, Yogi has put the gansters in UP on notice.

Reform or Perish, says the Yogi Model.