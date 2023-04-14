Contractual Teachers to be regularised in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha government on Thursday announced the regularisation of contractual High School teachers in the State. The School and Mass Education department issued a notification in this regard yesterday.

According to the notification, the treatment of regular service period/regularisation of teachers was under consideration of the government. Now, therefore, the government is pleased to consider the service period/regularisation of such teachers joining on contractual mode /initial appointees.

Clarifying about the allotment of seniority, the notification said that the teachers will be allowed seniority as per the merit list in their year of recruitment and will continue to be senior to the teachers recruited in subsequent batches or year of recruitment.

“They will also be allowed notional pay not less than the teachers recruited as per the Odisha Group-B posts (Contractual appointment rules) 2013,” read the notification.

The State Government’s announcement came following the dharna of the Odisha government high school contractual teachers’ association.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha government announced regularisation of all contractual employees in the State six months back. However, over 18000 contractual High School teachers were not included in that scheme due to which they were sitting on dharna at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar for the last 13 days.

However, the teachers ended the strike following the State government’s announcement regarding their regularisation.