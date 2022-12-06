TNI News Headlines – December 06, 2022

⏺️ Padampur Bypoll witnesses record breaking polling at 81.29%.

⏺️ Biju Janata Dal demands passage of women’s reservation bill in Winter Session of Parliament.

⏺️ Architect Ranjit Behera, who had designed luxury h ouse of Archana Nag, appears before ED today.

⏺️ Winter Session of Parliament to begin from December 7; Government plans to introduce 16 bills.

⏺️ NSA Ajit Doval speaks in first of its kind security meeting with NSAs of Central Asian nations. National Security Advisers of India and other Central Asian countries urged for collective action against terrorism, terror-financing.

⏺️ Booking for Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony to go online from January 1: Border Security Force (BSF).

⏺️ Cyclone Mandous: Depression over Bay of Bengal by today evening; to bring extremely heavy rains over Tamil Nadu.

⏺️ World Bank has revised its 2022-23 GDP forecast upward to 6.9% from 6.5% due to robust economic activities in India.

⏺️ Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed as batting coach of Indian women’s team.

⏺️ Akshay Kumar looks intense as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat first look.