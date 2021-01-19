100-Word Edit: TRP Game kills Media Credibility

The “WhatsApp Chat Conversation” between Arnab Goswami and former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta has shocked the Nation and threatened to kill the media credibility (whatever was left) forever.

Arnab & Republic boasted about being No. 1 Channel for years. But, they played a different game. Wait… What did he say when he left Times Now? “The Game has just Begun”. He was right. It was bigger game than perceived.

Whether TRP rigging, celebrating Pulwama, prior knowledge about Balakot strikes and claims of strong control in PMO along with a reference to “AS”, the WhstsApp conversations have opened a Pandora’s box.