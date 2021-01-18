Soni Razdan DEFENDS Rhea Chakraborty on Twitter

Soni Razdan comes in full support of Rhea Chakraborty, on Twitter. A twitterati took to twitter to comment that Chakraborty’s chance at becoming a Bollywood star is lost.

Soni Razdan on Twitter.

The comment read that Rhea has possibly lost any chance at a career in Bollywood’. Razdan wrote, “She going to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Also read: Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty to be next Vice Chief of of Indian Army

Accusations against Rhea

Rhea is currently out on bail, after spending a month in jail. She was under arrest after her alleged involvement in a drug case. She is still under investigation for having an alleged role in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.



The actor’s family had filed a case against Rhea for abetting his suicide and clearing out his accounts. Rhea had denied all the allegations, and hired famous lawyer Satish Maneshinde to fight her case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is investigating Sushant’s death along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).



Razdan also bashed the sections of the media, that had accused Rhea and demanded her arrest.



Rhea is already in a new project “Chehre”. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the movie is going to star Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Krstle D’Souza.