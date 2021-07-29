TNI Morning News Headlines – July 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1615 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 937 quarantine and 678 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 442 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (229), Puri (123).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 65 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (9), Bargarh (7), Sundargarh (6), Sambalpur (5), Jharsuguda (5). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5,768.

➡️ As many as 76,946 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Habisiali Bhawan in Puri with dormitory accommodation is nearing completion. It has capacity to accommodate over 1200 devotees.

➡️ A Well Marked Low Pressure area lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal; IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha till July 30.

➡️ Sambalpur: 2 more sluice gates of Hirakud dam over Mahanadi river opens. Flood water is being released through 12 gates.

➡️ Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar to be privatised soon: Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. VK Singh.

➡️ Orissa High Court proceedings will be streamed live.

India News

➡️ India reports 43,509 new COVID 19 cases, 38,465 recoveries and 640 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ A Total samples tested up to 28th July are 46,26,29,773 including 17,28,795 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 45.07 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ India’s recovery rate stands at 97.38%.

➡️ Kerala reports over 50% of India’s fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Complete lockdown to be imposed in Kerala on 31st July and 1st August.

➡️ Railways Athletes Winning Gold At Tokyo Olympics To Get Rs 3cr

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020: India beat Argentina 3-1 to seal quarter-final berth in mens hockey.

➡️ Satish Kumar (+91kg) has made his way to the boxing quarter-finals with a 4:1 win over Ricardo Brown of Jamaica.

➡️ Archer Atanu Das beats South Korea’s Oh Jin-Hyek 6-5 in men’s individual 1/16 eliminations.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020: India’s PV Sindhu beats Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 to reach women’s singles quarterfinals.

➡️ Sensex rises over 200 points in opening trade, currently at 52,682; Nifty currently at 15,768

➡️ Rupee rises 7 paise to 74.31 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 195.8 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.18 Million.

➡️ India ordered 100 crore Covid vaccine doses till July 16: Centre.

➡️ Sydney records highest daily rise in Covid cases since Pandemic.

➡️ Fully Vaccinated from US, EU can avoid Quarantine in England: Government.

➡️ Taliban are “Normal Civilians”, not Military outfits, says Imran Khan: Report.

➡️ Bill in US Congress to bar Foreign Students from staying after studies.