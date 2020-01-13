100-Word Edit: Tanhaji vs Chhapaak – Unfair Comparison

Weekend 1 Box Office Collections of Tanhaji and Chhapaak stand at Rs 61.75 crore & Rs 19.02 crore respectively. Does it mean that Chhapaak has been rejected? No.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released in 4000 theatres in India (4540 worldwide), aided by a Marathi version. Chhapaak was released in just 1700 theatres (2160 worldwide).

Tanhaji was made at a cost of Rs 150 crore as a commercial film. Chhapaak was made just at Rs 35-40 crore on social theme. Also, there is a huge ticket price difference between both films in many cities and towns due to various factors.