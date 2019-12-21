100-Word Edit: Spread Love, Not Hatred

While we keep getting videos and photos of police brutality or stone pelting mob from either side, such visuals of protesters making way for an Ambulance in Lucknow, have proven beyond doubt that humanity is still alive.

The protests should be non-violent and policemen should exercise restraint barring some exceptional cases. Politicians should not add fuel to fire and anti-social elements should be dealt with an iron hand.

The social and secular fabric of this great nation should not be destroyed by some vested interests. It’s high time we focus more on growth and development instead of trivial Hindu-Muslim issues.