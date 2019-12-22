Fact Check : Sikh Man not beaten for chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’

TNI Bureau: While a lot of fake news and misinformation are being spread on social media to vitiate the atmosphere and disturb peace and harmony, one cropped video is doing the round in which a Sikh man is being thrashed by a group of people.

The video claims that he is beaten by Muslim mob for chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. However, a Fact Check shows the full video has been selectively edited to suit a narrative while in the full video, he can be heard abusing BJP and then chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

The video is from Bhilwara (Rajasthan), first surfaced in October 2019. Two groups circulated the video. One claim said he was beaten by the BJP Workers. Another one claimed he was beaten by Muslims.

A Fact Check was conducted at that time and truth was out.

👉 Distorted video was shared to suit narratives.

👉 The person Hotchand Sindhi (55) was mentally ill and used to abuse everyone. In the video too, he can be seen/heard using foul language against BJP.

👉 He was assaulted because of his constant abuse and personal hatred. Neither religion nor politics was involved in the assault.

👉 5 people were arrested for assaulting him – Manoj alias Mulla Sindhi (39), Hemant Nathani (45), Bhagwan Das (37), Majoor Sheikh (31), and Irfan (34).

Conclusion: Always do a fact check and make a research before falling prey to any false narratives spread by the vested interests to disturb peace and harmony in the society.