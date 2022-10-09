100-Word Edit: Shiv Sena “FROZEN”

It’s a big blow for Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena that was created and built by late Balasaheb Thackeray. Eknath Shinde should be a happy man, as he almost succeeded in his agenda.

With EC freezing Shiv Sena’s name as well as the symbol, Uddhav Camp will have a tough time find their identity. Shinde won’t have to worry. He has the option of merging with BJP.

A long legal battle is ahead. Both Senas will fight it out. There is a clear attempt to finish the Shiv Sena off so that Hindutva votes are not split in Maharashtra.