Odisha-Mo Parivar comes to rescue of Odia Swiggy Boy in Bengaluru

TNI Bureau: 22-year-old Baikuntha Sahoo, a resident of Jagatsinghpur, got a new lease of life, as Odisha-Mo Parivar came to his rescue when he met with an accident while on duty in Bengaluru.

It was not easy for Baikuntha, the Swiggy Delivery Boy to get proper treatment at an alien place. His family approached the NRO Advisor who escalated the matter to Odisha-Mo Parivar team.

Immediately steps were taken to rescue the patient and admit him to St John’s Medical College and Hospital. After recovery, he was brought to Odisha. Later, logistical arrangements were made to send him back to his native place in Jagatsinghpur.