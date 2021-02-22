100-Word Edit: Row over Patanjali Coronil

IMA calls Coronil "falsely fabricated unscientific product"

By Sagar Satapathy
Patanjali Coronil Ramdev
After the snub by WHO, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s ‘Patanjali Coronil” received another snub, this time from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) over “false and misleading” claims related to Corona cure.

The presence of Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan shocked the IMA, which asks him to explain to the nation why he released the “false projections.

IMA took strong exception to promotion of “falsely fabricated unscientific product” Coronil at a time when the entire country is fighting menace of Coronavirus.

“If Coronil was effective for prevention, why was the government spending Rs 35,000 crores for vaccination, asked the IMA.

