TNI Evening News Headlines- February 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presents annual budget for 2021-22 in the State Assembly with an outlay of Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

➡️ Prime accused in Anjana Mishra gangrape case, Biban Biswal produced before the special CBI court.

➡️ Nayagarh Pari Murder Case: Supreme Court gives 4 Weeks to Odisha Government to submit progress Report.

➡️ JN Pankaj appointed Central Range DIG.

➡️ 8 States including Odisha have administered COVID19 vaccine doses to more than 75% of healthcare workers.

➡️ Keonjhar town planning officer arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25000.

➡️ 100 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 333888.

India News

➡️ PM Narendra Modi launches 5 mega gas and oil based & education projects in Assam worth Rs 3,222 crore.

➡️ Indigenously designed & developed Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) by DRDO for Indian Navy has undergone two successful launches today.

➡️ A total of 68 bodies found so far, of these 39 have been identified and 29 are yet to be identified. 136 are still missing.

➡️ SDRF team in Dehradun constantly monitors situation of the artificial lake formed in the upper reaches of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.

➡️ Matric Exam 2021: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) releases Question pattern, distribution of marks for all subjects.

➡️ Puducherry: Government falls as CM Narayanasamy fails to prove majority in Assembly.

➡️ India offers USD 100 Million Line Of Credit to Mauritius to facilitate procurement of Defence Assets.

➡️ Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP, Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai Hotel.

➡️ Ayodhya Airport to be named after Lord Ram.

➡️ PM Modi to address 66th Convocation of IIT Kharagpur on 23rd February.

➡️ CBI arrests general manager of Eastern Coalfield Limited Dhanbad demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs 19,500 from a person.

➡️ BJP wins unopposed both Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat.

➡️ Partial lockdown, curbs imposed in several districts of Maharashtra.

➡️ Supreme Court adjourns hearing on criminal contempt action against comedian Kunal Kamra by 4 weeks for his alleged tweets against judiciary.

➡️ Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap start the shooting of Do Baaraa.

➡️ Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announces Karnataka as host state for khelo india University Games 2021.

World News

➡️ UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to reopen England’s stores and outdoor hospitality from mid-April

➡️ Italian ambassador killed in Congo while in UN convoy.

➡️ At least four female development workers shot dead by assailants in the northwestern Pakistani district of North Waziristan.

➡️ 7 killed in Nigerian air force passenger plane crash outside Abuja airport.