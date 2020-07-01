Patanjali’s “Coronil” allowed as ‘Immunity Booster’

TNI Bureau: The Ayush Ministry has allowed the sale of Patanjali Group’s medicine “Coronil” as an immunity booster, not a cure for COVID-19 as claimed by Yoga Guru Ramdev and his firm earlier.

Earlier, Ramdev again claimed that “Ayush Ministry had commended Patanjali for doing “an appropriate job for Covid-19 management”.

While Ramdev claimed that they got the nod to sell “Coronil” as “Covid management” drug, the Ayush Ministry clarified that the drug will be allowed to be sold as long as it is advertised as an immunity booster and not a coronavirus ‘cure’.

It can be recalled that “Coronil” had received the license from Uttarakhand Government as an immunity booster, but it ran into controversy after Patanjali founder Ramdev and CEO Acharya Balkrishna claimed that it had cured Coronavirus patients, quoting a “so-called” clinical trial, which was later denied by the Lab in question.

The medicine combo – Coronil and Swasari will be available in the market from today.