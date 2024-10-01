100-Word Insight: The Outrage in Nabarangpur and Malkangiri Districts

By Sagar Satapathy
It’s easy to blame the locals of Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts for their protests against “outsiders” in Teacher recruitment process. But, hardly anyone understands their pain.

Their land, jobs have been taken away by ‘Dandakaranya’ refugees or other communities from outside the state. The same people are in control of business too.

With the reforms in Education Sector, the region now has more educated youths who need jobs, but get frustrated when deprived of their rights.

The government must deal with this sensitive issue sensibly without being pressurised by external forces. At the same time, hooliganism should not be tolerated.

