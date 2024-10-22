TNI Evening News Headlines – October 22, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi asks all MLAs to be present in their respective constituencies and coordinate with the district administration to expedite the relief and rescue operations during Cyclone Dana.
➡️Odisha Govt to evacuate people living in kutcha houses, low lying areas and vulnerable locations in 14 districts – Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh and Cuttack, to safe shelters.
➡️Odisha received the Best State Award for its exceptional water conservation efforts from Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu.
