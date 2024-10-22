TNI Evening News Headlines – October 22, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold bilateral meeting in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit.

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi asks all MLAs to be present in their respective constituencies and coordinate with the district administration to expedite the relief and rescue operations during Cyclone Dana.

➡️Odisha Govt to evacuate people living in kutcha houses, low lying areas and vulnerable locations in 14 districts – Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh and Cuttack, to safe shelters.

➡️Cyclone ‘Dana’: 500 temporary shelters ready in Odisha. All colleges and universities in 14 districts in Odisha will remain closed from October 23 to October 25.
➡️Cyclone Dana likely to hit Odisha coast between Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts, predicts CEC of SOA University.
➡️6 senior officers drafted to 6 districts for overall supervision of rescue and relief operation.
➡️NDRF has kept 14 teams in West Bengal and 11 teams in Odisha on standby for deployment in the wake of an impending cyclonic storm.
➡️Odisha Government appointed Retired IPS officer Lalit Das as Chairman of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission.
➡️ECoR cancelled 178 trains in view of possible Cyclone Dana.

 

➡️Odisha received the Best State Award for its exceptional water conservation efforts from Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu.

➡️Cyclone Dana: Depression over East Central Bay of Bengal intensified into a Deep Depression. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23.
➡️Deep Depression is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by morning of 24 October and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of October 24 to morning of October 25 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.
➡️Bargarh CDMO Nirupama Sarangi suspended Hrusikesh Bhoi based on an inquiry committee report.
➡️Mumbai police ban flying and sale of sky lanterns in the city ahead of Diwali.
➡️Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) releases a list of 6 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections.
➡️Sensex closed at 81,151.27 at the end of trading after a huge fall of 930.55 points or 1.15%.
➡️PM Modi holds talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
