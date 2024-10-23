TNI Morning News Headlines – October 23, 2024

➡️Cyclonic storm “DANA” is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning of October 24 and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of October 24 to morning of October 25 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.
➡️Odisha Government issues district-wise emergency helpline and control room numbers.
➡️Cyclone Dana Update: Red Warning issued for very heavy rainfall in Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara & Balasore districts.
➡️Indian Air Force lifted NDRF team, 150 personnel and relief material to Bhubaneswar ahead of Cyclone Dana landfall.
➡️5 NDRF teams from Punjab’s Bathinda arrive in Odisha to assist ODRAF.
➡️Bargarh Dhanu Yatra Kansa Hrushikesh Bhoi suspended from Government job for demanding bribe.
➡️Cyclone Alert: Cyclone Dana to trigger heavy rainfall in Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata too.
➡️Bengaluru rains: Death toll in Bengaluru building collapse incident reaches five, several feared trapped as under-construction building collapses.
➡️Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena releases first list of candidates, CM Shinde to contest from Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat.
➡️Jharkhand polls: JMM releases first list of candidates, CM Soren to contest from Barhait.
➡️Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll today.
➡️Air quality in the national capital deteriorates to ‘very poor’ quality.
➡️Sensex climbs 168.79 points to 80,389.51 in early trade; Nifty up 46.2 points to 24,518.30.
➡️Rupee gains 1 paisa to 84.07 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India, Pakistan agree on extending validity of Kartarpur corridor agreement.
➡️Israel confirms killing of Hezbollah executive council head Hashem Safieddine, presumed successor of Nasrallah.
➡️PM Modi, Iranian President Pezeshkian discuss ways to strengthen cooperation.
➡️Protesters in Bangladesh seize presidential palace, demands resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.
