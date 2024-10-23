TNI Morning News Headlines – October 23, 2024

➡️ Cyclonic storm “DANA” is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning of October 24 and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of October 24 to morning of October 25 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.