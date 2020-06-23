Ayush Ministry cracks whip on Patanjali’s “Coronil”

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of AYUSH has asked Pantanjali Ayurved to provide details of the name and composition of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for COVID-19 treatment at the earliest.

Patanjali has been asked by AYUSH Ministry to not advertise/publicise these claims until they have been fully examined.

Patanjali also asked for details of sample size, sites, hospitals where research study was conducted, and ethics panel clearance.

Yoga guru Ramdev’s herbal medicine company on Tuesday claimed to have discovered Ayurvedic medicines ‘Swasari Vati’ and ‘Coronil’ for coronavirus contagion.

