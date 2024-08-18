100-Word Insight: Jhingia Oram’s Demise A Wake Up Call!

Death of Union Minister Jual Oram’s wife Jhingia Oram of Dengue, has shocked the entire state, which is struggling against the Dengue menace over the last few months.

Is this the healthcare system in Odisha we are proud of? If a Union Minister’a wife could not be saved from Dengue, what about the common people! This is the sentiment echoed by people of Odisha today.

There is no political blame game. But, Jhingia Oram’s shocking demise should serve as a wake up call to admit our failure, own it up and take effective to improve the healthcare system in Odisha.